St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 170,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $171.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

