Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 65.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

