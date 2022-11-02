State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,284 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of DT opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

