State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $5,082,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y stock opened at $847.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $843.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.95. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

