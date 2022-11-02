State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

SBNY opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

