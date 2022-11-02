State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

