State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

AR opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.59.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

