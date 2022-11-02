State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.66 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 477,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,013,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

