State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,863. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

