State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.95 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CHK stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

