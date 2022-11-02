State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

