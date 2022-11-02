State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Bill.com worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.