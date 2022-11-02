State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.58 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 186,003 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

