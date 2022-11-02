State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tobam grew its stake in Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Insider Activity

Repligen Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,728 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $185.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.71. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $306.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.