State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 531.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,582.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,249.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,230.49.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

