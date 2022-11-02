State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,086 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,161,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

