State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 131,541 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,541 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 146,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

