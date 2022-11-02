State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equitable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after buying an additional 575,664 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 471,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,011,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.
Insider Activity at Equitable
Equitable Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.41.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Stories
