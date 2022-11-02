State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,377,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 92,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $316.03 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $324.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.70.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

