State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.21.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

