State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,265 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.