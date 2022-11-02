State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,021 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

