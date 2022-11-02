State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,834 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 652,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.