State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,939 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

