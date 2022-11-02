State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,182 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

