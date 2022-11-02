State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 770 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of F5 worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of FFIV opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.