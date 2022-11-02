Stephan Fluhler Sells 3,174 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRME opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

