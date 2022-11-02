Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,900 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

