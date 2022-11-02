Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

