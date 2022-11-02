Stephens Inc. AR Has $457,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LAMR stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

