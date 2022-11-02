Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,094 shares of company stock worth $2,288,048. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

ACHC stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.85. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

