Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

