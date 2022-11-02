Stephens Inc. AR Sells 167 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.