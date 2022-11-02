Stephens Inc. AR Sells 23,556 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after acquiring an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

