Stephens Inc. AR Sells 375 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 53,742 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

