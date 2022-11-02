Stephens Inc. AR Sells 517 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

NYSE NXRT opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

