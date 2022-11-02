Stephens Inc. AR Sells 835 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trex were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Trex stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

