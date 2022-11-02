StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.52 million. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

