Steven E. Nell Sells 2,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,496.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

