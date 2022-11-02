Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

SF opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

