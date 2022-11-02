StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of AKBA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.45.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.