StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

