StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.