Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $81.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

