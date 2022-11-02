Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,392 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDAC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ SDAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

