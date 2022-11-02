SVB Leerink Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $96.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.06.

Amedisys Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

