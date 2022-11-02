Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 52,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $291.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

