Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $1,020,000.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sysco Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

