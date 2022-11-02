Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading Down 4.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.68 and last traded at $118.22. 33,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,312,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

