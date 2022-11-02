TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

