TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 47.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,686,000 after purchasing an additional 215,789 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 137,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.85. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

